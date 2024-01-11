The pool draws for the third round of HSBC SVNS 2024 to be played in Perth, Western Australia on 26-28 January took place at the HBF Park venue and produced some exciting match-ups to whet fans appetites ahead of the hotly anticipated festival event.

The pool draws took place on Thursday 11 January at HBF Park, which will host the inaugural event in Perth

Australia’s women are aiming for a hattrick of tournament wins and will face Canada, Great Britain and South Africa in pool A

The men’s draw sees Australia together with Ireland, Great Britain and USA in pool B

The pool draws for the third round of HSBC SVNS 2024 to be played in Perth, Western Australia on 26-28 January took place at the HBF Park venue on Thursday 11 January and produced some exciting match-ups to whet fans appetites ahead of the hotly anticipated festival event.

Hosts Australia lead the women’s standings and are aiming for a hat-trick of tournament victories following their impressive back-to-back successes at the opening two rounds in Dubai and Cape Town. They will face Canada, Great Britain and South Africa in pool A in Perth.

Rivals and reigning Olympic champions New Zealand will meet USA, Ireland and Japan in pool C, while France, Fiji, Brazil and Spain will compete in pool B of the women’s competition.

The men’s SVNS title race is wide open with Argentina the current standings leaders after claiming gold in Cape Town and silver in Dubai, however South Africa, Fiji, New Zealand, Ireland and hosts Australia all sit within six points of each other.

Argentina will meet Dubai champions South Africa in pool A alongside Canada and Spain. Australia are drawn in a competitive-looking pool B with Ireland, Great Britain and USA. Meanwhile, Olympic champions Fiji will play reigning Series title holders New Zealand alongside France and Samoa in a very strong-looking pool C.

The new-look SVNS competition format means there will be more excitement and jeopardy on the field than ever before and fans can look forward to a feast of entertainment on and off the pitch.

Australian Women’s Head Coach, Tim Walsh commented on the draw: “We haven’t played those teams in a while so we’re excited. We know how strong they are, particularly Canada, who are quickly improving and a team to watch out for.

“After a nice break, we’re fresh physically and mentally and ready to go after a good week and a half of training. Other than Demi being injured we’re at a good fitness level, and we’ve got a really strong squad to pick a team from.”

Australian Men’s Head Coach, John Manenti said: “The men’s competition is tough, there are no soft games. Ireland have been consistently finishing in the top four, Great Britain gets better the more they play together, and the USA have a host of superstars, including Perry Baker returning for Perth. We can’t wait to get to the West and continue to build towards the Olympics”.

Tourism Western Australia Managing Director Carolyn Turnbull said: “The results of today’s draw will drive further excitement for the incredible HSBC SVNS event, which we cannot wait to welcome to Perth this month and again in 2025.

“Western Australia is proud to be the only Australian host city for this spectacular global rugby tournament in 2024 and 2025, and we look forward to welcoming interstate and international visitors to Perth to attend the event and explore the incredible hospitality and tourism experiences all regions of our dreamlike state have to offer.

“The HSBC SVNS will be broadcast around the world in many of Western Australia’s key visitor markets, like New Zealand, China, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States, and hosting the tournament will elevate our state on a truly global stage, as the fastest-growing events destination in South East Asia.”

Along with epic rugby sevens action featuring the best 12 men’s and women’s teams in the world, fantastic food offerings and interactive activities, HSBC SVNS have thrown in a blockbuster lineup of entertainment with over 20 artists bringing the vibes for a weekend to remember in Perth.

Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine, and Coterie are some of the big names set to get the party pumping on 26, 27 and 28 January 2024. More information on the entertainment line up here.

Perth is hosting the HSBC SVNS for the very first time and players and fans can look forward to three sun-soaked days of rugby sevens and buzz-filled nights on 26-28 January 2024 at HBF Park.

To party with some of Australia’s best entertainers, indulge in some epic food offerings and watch the worlds greatest rugby sevens players, including the world-leading Aussie 7s, fans can get their tickets from only $35 at SVNS.com – WORLD RUGBY

