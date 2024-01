Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong has left out Arkhan Fikri and Saddil Ramdani from the final list of 26 players that will carry the nation’s challenge for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 which starts tomorrow.

The decision to leave out Arkhan from Indonesia Liga 1 side Arema FC and Saddil from Malaysia’s Super League Sabah FA “due to technical considerations.”

The three friendly matches – two against Libya and one against Iran – allowed Tae-yong to decide on the final squad for the Qatar event.

For the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Indonesia are in Group D against Iraq, Japan and Vietnam.

Indonesia’s opening game in Group D is against Iraq on 15 January 2023.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Syahrul Trisna – Persikabo Muhamad Riyandi – Persis Solo Ernando Ari – Persebaya Surabaya

DEFENDERS

Justin Hubner – Wolverhampton M. Edo Febriansah – Persib Bandung Wahyu Prasetyo – PSIS Semarang Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta Jordi Amat – Johor Darul Tazim FC Elkan Baggott – Ipswich Town Sandy Walsh – KV Mechelen Shayne Pattynama – Viking FK Asnawi Mangkualam – Jeonnam Dragons Pratama Arhan – Tokyo Verdy

MIDFIELDERS

Adam Alis – Borneo FC Marc Klok – Persib Bandung Ricky Kambuaya – Dewa United Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta Egy Maulana – Dewa United Yakob Sayuri – PSM Makassar Marselino Ferdinan – KMSK Deinze Ivar Jenner – Jong Utrecht

STRIKERS

Hokky Caraka – PSS Sleman Ramadhan Sananta – Persis Solo Dendy Sulistyawan – Bhayangkara Presisi FC Dimas Drajad – Persikabo Rafael Struick – ADO Den Haag

