The Organising Committee of AFC Asian Cup (OCAC) Chairperson Mariano V. Araneta Jr. has hailed the readiness of the world-class venues ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ opener between defending champions Qatar and Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium tomorrow.

Speaking at an onsite inspection visit at the spectacular 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, which will also set the stage for the Final on 10 February, Araneta Jr. said: “Few venues in world football are as iconic as the Lusail Stadium and I am confident that the players, teams and fans will witness an exceptional celebration that will set the tone for the entire duration of the competition.”

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/ocac_chairperson_praises_readiness_of_asiancup2023_venues.html

#AFF

#AFC

