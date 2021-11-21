Huaren FC have emerged champions of the Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin Challenge Trophy XMail FC Veteran 9s Football Tournament when they beat International Football Club (IFC) 1-0 in the final that was played in Kuala Kubu Baru.

KL Wednesday FC took the third spot after beating KL XMail FC 2-1 while Melwood FC emerged Losers’ Pool winners after beating Rawang IFC 1-0.

On hand to give away the prizes was Datuk Siva Sundram, Deputy President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM), who represented FAM President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

Also in attendance were Datuk Sivarajah Chandran (MIC Vice President) and Balasundaram Kumarasamy (MIC Chairman Hulu Selangor Branch).

