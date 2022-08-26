The second and final leg of this year’s FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in Seoul, Korea Republic, following a send-off event at the Home of FIFA in Zurich starring 2002 FIFA World Cup™ winner Gilberto Silva.

The spellbinding journey – which, for the first time, is offering all 32 qualified nations the chance to see football’s biggest prize up close – will finish in Doha, Qatar just a few days before the greatest show on Earth gets underway on 20 November 2022.

Thanks to Coca-Cola, FIFA’s longest-standing partner, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has been bringing the most iconic trophy in the world to fans globally since 2006. In total, the 2022 edition will stop in 51 countries and territories, taking Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of the trophy visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030.