The Dutch GP fans voted you Driver of the Day after an amazing recovery drive from the Pit Lane to P8!

It’s a shame we didn’t qualify better in Zandvoort because we definitely had the pace to be on the podium and score lots of points for the Team. The circuit was very enjoyable to drive though and I was having fun fighting back through the field, every overtake was on the limit! Now it’s time to look forward to Monza.

Qualifying isn’t always so straightforward in Monza with slipstreaming tactics a key factor, right?

Monza is a unique challenge with everyone fighting in qualifying to get close to each other for a tow. If you get it right it can make all the difference but it can also become a mess as we’ve seen in previous years so it’s important to get it right. With Mercedes’ top speed I don’t expect Monza to be our strongest track but hopefully we’ll be in the fight.

This weekend is the second time we trial the new Sprint Race format. What are you expecting?

I’m hoping for a better and more straightforward weekend with the Sprint Race format. The last race we tried it was at Silverstone and I made a mistake which ruined our weekend. It didn’t go to plan so I am looking forward to starting a fresh and seeing how this one plays out.

