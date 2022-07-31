Mitch Evans climbed nine places to finish fifth in the 2022 London E-Prix

The New Zealander moves up to second in the drivers’ standings, with three races remaining this season

Teammate, Sam Bird, was forced to retire after contact in the opening lap of his home race

Jaguar TCS Racing remain fourth in the teams’ standings

Round fourteen of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place on the same indoor, outdoor ExCeL circuit in London, United Kingdom, tomorrow 31 July 2022

On the streets of London, Sam Bird and Mitch Evans lined up twelfth and fourteenth respectively after a challenging group qualifying session saw neither Jaguar TCS Racing driver proceed through to the Duels. Mitch showcased an impressive recovery drive, working his way through the field and gaining nine places. The team made strategic ATTACK MODE decisions to ensure Mitch used the two six-minute boosts of power and FANBOOST to their advantage.

Mitch Evans moves up to second in the drivers’ standings, with three races remaining this season. Teammate Sam Bird is thirteenth. Jaguar TCS Racing remain fourth in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams’ standings.

“Fourteenth to fifth is a fantastic drive for Mitch underpinned by a great strategy from the team. It’s incredibly difficult to overtake around this track, and we took every opportunity we could to maximise positions and points. Sam was just unfortunate, the opening sequence of corners in London mean it is easy to make contact and be taken out, and that’s what happened today. Qualifying today didn’t show our true form and pace, and we’re looking forward to putting that right tomorrow.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“After my mistake in qualifying we were on the back foot, starting from P14, but we finished a solid P5 with ten points. It was a really hard race, very physical, and hard to manage because of the kind of track we have here in London. We managed to make a lot of overtakes, the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 felt really good and has a lot of pace, so hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow. We’ll bounce back, have a strong quali and start towards the front to have a good result.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9

“There’s not much to say today. I took the inside line but was squeezed into the wall in the opening lap of the race. We need to knuckle down and find a bit more qualifying speed. We look forward to racing again tomorrow at this impressive track.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10

