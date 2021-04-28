The Indonesian national team will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 10 May 2021 – way ahead of their final rounds of matches in Group G of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers that will be held in early June.

The side under head coach Shin Tae-yong will start centralized training on 1 May 2021 in Jakarta with 34 players receiving the call-up.

“The 34 players that have been called up were all summoned by coach Shin. They will train in Jakarta from 1 May to 10 May before leaving for the UAE,” said Mochamad Iriawan, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI).

“We hope that with good preparation, the Indonesian national team can achieve maximum results in the three matches against Thailand, Vietnam and the UAE.”

The UAE have been selected as the venue for the remaining matches of the Group G qualifiers with Indonesia set to play Thailand on 3 June, Vietnam on 7 June and then finally hosts UAE on 11 June.

Prior to these three matches, Indonesia will also play two friendlies against Afghanistan (on 25 May 2021) and then Oman, four days later.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United M Riyandi, Barito Putera Aqil Savik, Persib Andy Setyo, Tira Persikabo Arif Satria, Persebaya Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC Yanto Basna, PT Prachuap Elkan Baggot, Kings Lynn Town Nurhidayat, PSM Firza Andika, Tira Persikabo Salman Alfarid, Persija Pratama Arhan, PSIS Rifad Marasabessy, Tira Persikabo Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners Koko Ari, Persebaya Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC Kadek Agung, Bali United Syahrian Abimanyu, Newcastle Jets Marc Klok, Persija Genta Alfaredo, Semen Padang Witan Sulaeman, FC Radnik Surdulica Adam Alis, Bhayangkara FC Egy Maulana, Lechia Gdansk Yakob Sayuri, PSM Irfan Jauhari, Persis Osvaldo Haay, Persija Kushedya Yudo, Arema FC Altalariq Ballah, Persita Dendi Sulistyawan, Bhayangkara FC Saddam Emiruddin, PS Sleman Septian Satria, Persik Kediri Braif Fatari, Persija M Rafli, Arema FC

