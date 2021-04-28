The Indonesian national team will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 10 May 2021 – way ahead of their final rounds of matches in Group G of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers that will be held in early June.

The side under head coach Shin Tae-yong will start centralized training on 1 May 2021 in Jakarta with 34 players receiving the call-up.

“The 34 players that have been called up were all summoned by coach Shin. They will train in Jakarta from 1 May to 10 May before leaving for the UAE,” said Mochamad Iriawan, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI).

“We hope that with good preparation, the Indonesian national team can achieve maximum results in the three matches against Thailand, Vietnam and the UAE.”

The UAE have been selected as the venue for the remaining matches of the Group G qualifiers with Indonesia set to play Thailand on 3 June, Vietnam on 7 June and then finally hosts UAE on 11 June.

Prior to these three matches, Indonesia will also play two friendlies against Afghanistan (on 25 May 2021) and then Oman, four days later.

 

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

  1. Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United
  2. M Riyandi, Barito Putera
  3. Aqil Savik, Persib
  4. Andy Setyo, Tira Persikabo
  5. Arif Satria, Persebaya
  6. Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya
  7. Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC
  8. Yanto Basna, PT Prachuap
  9. Elkan Baggot, Kings Lynn Town
  10. Nurhidayat, PSM
  11. Firza Andika, Tira Persikabo
  12. Salman Alfarid, Persija
  13. Pratama Arhan, PSIS
  14. Rifad Marasabessy, Tira Persikabo
  15. Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners
  16. Koko Ari, Persebaya
  17. Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC
  18. Kadek Agung, Bali United
  19. Syahrian Abimanyu, Newcastle Jets
  20. Marc Klok, Persija
  21. Genta Alfaredo, Semen Padang
  22. Witan Sulaeman, FC Radnik Surdulica
  23. Adam Alis, Bhayangkara FC
  24. Egy Maulana, Lechia Gdansk
  25. Yakob Sayuri, PSM
  26. Irfan Jauhari, Persis
  27. Osvaldo Haay, Persija
  28. Kushedya Yudo, Arema FC
  29. Altalariq Ballah, Persita
  30. Dendi Sulistyawan, Bhayangkara FC
  31. Saddam Emiruddin, PS Sleman
  32. Septian Satria, Persik Kediri
  33. Braif Fatari, Persija
  34. M Rafli, Arema FC

#AFF

