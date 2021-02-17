The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have decided to postpone Indonesia’s remaining two matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers to June 2021.

Indonesia’s match against Thailand scheduled for 25 March 2021 will be postponed to 3 June, 2021 while their game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 30 March 2021 will be postponed to 11 June, 2021.

Indonesia’s final qualifying match will be against Vietnam on 7 June, 2021.

However, AFC had already decided to have a centralized tournament considering that different countries will have different levels of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) due to COVID-19. A decision is expected to be made in these few days.

“The postponement was made with the view of having a centralised tournament after the AFC heard views from the different countries on the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PSSI Acting General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

