Sydney FC defender Kirsty Fenton will miss the remainder of the Liberty A-League season and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after scans confirmed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee.

Fenton sustained the injury whilst challenging for the ball in the 10th minute of Sydney’s 4-2 win over Wellington Phoenix over the weekend, with scans subsequently revealing the 20-year old full-back also damaged her medial cruciate ligament (MCL) and her meniscus.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-women-sydney-fc-kirsty-fenton-injury-news-latest/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...