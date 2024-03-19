Riders during Stage 1 of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from Saronsberg Wine Estate to Saronsberg Wine Estate, Tulbagh, South Africa on the 18th March 2024. Photo by Nick Muzik/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

In the men’s race the drama was unfolding as the race was decided in a sprint finish between current race leader Nino Schurter (SUI) and Sebastian Fini (DEN) of World Bicycle Relief, with the better end for Hans Becking (NED) and Wout Alleman (BEL) of team Buff Megamo, who took today’s stage win. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne’s Matthew Beers (RSA) and team partner Howard Grotts (USA) crossed the finish line in third place. The yellow leader jersey will stay with the Swiss-Danish pair of World Bicycle Relief as they remain in the overall lead in the General Classification.

The women’s race did not lack of excitement, Anne Terpstra (NED) and Nicole Koller (SUI) of GHOST Factory Racing won over Cannondale Factory Racing’s Mona Mitterwallner (AUT) and Candice Lill (RSA) in a very close sprint finish. It is the second consecutive stage win for the Dutch-Swiss Cape Epic debutants. Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) and Samara Sheppard (NZL) of Toyota-Specialized-Ninetyone came into third.

STAGE 1 – MEN STAGE 1 – WOMEN 1. Buff Megamo – 7-1 Hans BECKING (NED) & 7-2 Wout ALLEMAN (BEL) 3:38:48 1. GHOST Factory Racing – 63-1 Anne TERPSTRA (NED) & 63-2 Nicole KOLLER (SUI) 4:25:42 2. World Bicycle Relief – 2-1 Nino SCHURTER (SUI) & 2-2 Sebastian FINI (DEN) 3:38:50 / +2 2. Cannondale Factory Racing – 62-1 Mona MITTERWALLNER (AUT) & 62-2 Candice LILL (RSA) 4:25:43 / +1 3. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 1-1 Matthew BEERS (RSA) & 1-2 Howard GROTTS (USA) 3:39:09 / +21 3. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 69-1 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) & 69-2 Samara SHEPPARD (NZL) 4:30:43 / +5:01

