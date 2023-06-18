The eagerly-anticipated POWERMAN Malaysia Duathlon 2023 concluded with top favourite, Malo Moysan living up to his top billings to clinch the 2023 Elite Men crown in the world’s biggest duathlon race, held in Putrajaya today.

The race saw a record number of 4,000 participants from over 30 countries converging at Dataran Putrajaya as early as 5.00 am to compete in the three events, Powerman Classic (80km), Powerman Short (40km) and Powerkids categories.

Frenchman Moysan, a regular in the Asian and European duathlon races, outpaced his rivals in the 80km-run (10km) bike (60km) run (10km), clocking 2hrs:40mins:45s to emerge champion and walked home with the USD850 top prize.

However, Moysan faced a stiff challenge from Filipino and 2019 SEA Games Triathlon, multiple gold medallist, John Leerams Chicano who threatened the Frenchman in the early part of the race before settling for the silver medal, after coming home in 2hrs:44mins:00s.

Despite missing the top prize, Filipino athletes stamped their marks and domination in this year’s 18th edition after taking the third spot through Meynard Pecson (2:49.17s), followed by Raymund Torio (2hr:49min41s) and John Patrick Ciron in 2hr:52.52.

In the Elite Female contest, Filipino duathletes were clearly in a class of their own, with four athletes finishing in the top six bracket.

After finishing second in her debut race last year, triathlete Mary Joy Trupa charged to her first major duathlon title after finishing first, ahead of compatriot and second-placed winner, Rhia Mae Alexandra Stawicki. The Batang-Batang Tarlac-born athletes clocked in 3hr:13.34s in the 10km run, 60km bike and 10km run event to take home the winner’s trophy and the USD850 top prize.

Stawicki, the pre-race favourite who was second overall in Ironman 70.3 in Davao last March, had to settle for silver after finishing just one second behind Trupa. Singapore’s Yong Man Yun took home the bronze after clocking 3:19.16s.

A total of 3,500 adults and 500 juniors competed in the newly-designed format race which was flagged off from Dataran Putrajaya and ended in front of Perbadanan Putrajaya.

Powerkids was also organised yesterday, where kids of all ages had the chance to try a mini duathlon race around the transition area of the main event.

Organised by Fresh Events Asia, the 18th POWERMAN Malaysia attracted participants from various backgrounds and age from over 30 countries including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, France, Kenya, Hong Kong, the UK and the Philippines.

“It was a great event with an overwhelming response from international participants, apart from the inclusion of the Elite female race this year, in addition to the Elite men’s race which featured world-class athletes from the UK, France, Kenya, the Philippines, Poland and Singapore,” said Jeff Ross, General Manager of Fresh Events.

A three-day exhibition displaying products and industry information from 35 local and international sponsors was also held at the venue in conjunction with the race.

