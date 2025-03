Iran, Kuwait and Russia have been confirmed as the opponents for the Thailand Futsal national team ahead of next month’s SAT Futsal Championship 2025.Towards that, Thailand Futsal head coach Miguel Rodrigo has named a training squad of 22 players for the tournament slated for 9-12 April 2025 at the Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Shopping Mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.Thailand will take on Kuwait on 9 April 2025, Russia a day later and then Iran on 12 April 2025. THAILAND FUTSAL TRAINING SQUADArus Senbat (Black Pearl United)Khathawut Hankampa (Thammasat Stallions)Natthaphong Yeemaherb (Port Authority ASM)Narongsak Wingwon (Tha Kham Cold Storage)Itticha Prapaphan (A.S.M. Port Authority)Ronachai Jungwongsuk (Blue Wave Chonburi)Thanachot Saosaewang (Bangkok BTS)​Sarawut Phala-phruek (Tha Kham Cold Storage)Apiwat Chaemcharoen (Bluewave Chonburi)Thetsak Charoenphong (Tha Kham Cold Storage)Panasm Kittiphanuwong (Bluewave Chonburi)Athipong Munplai (Tha Kham Cold Storage)Amarin Ekaphan (Tha Kham Cold Storage)Weeraphat Chalermphatrakul (Port Authority ASM)Chaowala Sri-Awut (Tha Kham Cold Storage)Teeraphat Muensri (Thammasat Stallion)Mintada Phiromyu (Phetchaburi Rajabhat University)Nawin Rattanawongsawat (Black Pearl United)Muhammad Usman Musa (Jimbi Cartagena/Spain)Worasak Srirangphairot (Tha Kham Cold Storage)Thanawat Kerdbangrachan (Black Pearl United)Ananchai Prabwongsa (Port Authority ASM) #AFF#FAT

