Head Coach Tsutomu Ogura has announced the 22 players who will fly the Singapore flag during the March FIFA International window as the Lions embark on their Road to Riyadh – the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2027 qualifiers.The Singapore Men’s National Team face Nepal in an international friendly next Friday, 21 March 2025 before taking on Hong Kong, China on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 in their Group C opener of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

