Subway Socceroos’ Head Coach, Tony Popovic has named an extended 26-player squad ahead of Australia’s AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 fixtures against Indonesia and China PR. The March FIFA Men’s International Window will see Australia take on Indonesia at the Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney on Thursday, 20 March (kick-off 8.00pm AEDT) and China PR at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou on Tuesday, 25 March (7.00pm local/10.00pm AEDT). For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/subway-socceroos-squad-named-march-world-cup-qualifiers #AFF

