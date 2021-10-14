The A-Leagues have announced the signing of Isuzu UTE Australia (IUA) as the first naming rights partner of its men’s competition, which will be officially known as the ‘Isuzu UTE A-League Men’.

The three-year partnership marks the latest milestone in the A-Leagues’ ambitious growth and commercial development strategy.

Commencing with the upcoming season (2021-22), the partnership also includes naming rights of the A-League Men’s Finals Series and becoming the Official Automotive Partner of the A-Leagues’ Men, Women, Youth and E-Sports Leagues.

The A-Leagues, formed in 2021, have responsibility for the operation, commercialisation, and marketing of professional football in Australia, including the A-League Men, A-League Women, A-League Youth, and E-Sports Leagues.

