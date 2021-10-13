Cambodia and Indonesia made the cut to the qualifying round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup after they fashionably overcame their opponents in the qualifying playoffs this week.

Cambodia had beaten Guam 1-0 in the first leg before they fought back from a goal down to beat the same side 2-1 at the Khalifa Sports Stadium in Bahrain.

Devan Mendiola had given Guam the 1-0 lead in the 36th minute after beating the offside trap for them.

But Cambodia would storm back just five minutes into the second half with a Sos Suhana equaliser before veteran Keo Sokpheng then slotted home the winner with an opportunistic finish in the 55th minute of play.

The win ensured Cambodia’s passage 3-1 on aggregate.

In the meantime at the Buriram Stadium, Indonesia thumped Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the second leg encounter to book their place in the qualifiers.

Egy Maulana had given Indonesia the lead at the half hour mark with a wicked floater as Chinese Taipei’s goal was breached again ten minutes into the second half off Ricky Kambuaya.

Witan Sulaeman then rounded off a fine evening for Indonesia late in the game for the team’s third goal as they advanced 5-1 on aggregate.

With that, Indonesia and Cambodia will make the 24 teams vying for the 11 remaining slots to the AFC Asian Cup in 2023 in China.

13 teams have already qualified for the China event.

For the qualifiers set to start in February 2022, the 24 teams will be divided into six groups with the group winners and the five best second-placed teams making the grade.

