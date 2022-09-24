“It was totally unexpected.”

That were the very first few words that were uttered by Tan Rou Xin, who was crowned as the Best Sportswoman of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 this evening.

“It was totally unexpected. I didn’t aim for this (award) but I am very happy to win it,” said Rou Xin.

“I have to thank my family, my teammates, my coach, and also my sponsors. I win this for all of you.”

The 16-year-old swimmer won six gold medals, 1 silver, and 1 bronze to take the accolade.

She was victorious in the 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke, and also the 200m Individual Medley.

She picked up the silver in the 50m Backstroke and also the bronze medal in the 4 x 100m Medley Relay.

As for her immediate plans, Rou Xin said: “I will be taking part in the ASEAN Schools Games in November and then the President’s Cup in December.”

Like this: Like Loading...