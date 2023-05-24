Erick Thohir, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) feels, that the friendly against World Champion and current world No. 1 Argentina will provide ‘mental and technical test’ for the Indonesia national team.

Other than it being a historic match for the Indonesia national side during FIFA Match Day next month, the game against Argentina will be a step forward as the team looks to build further from their recent SEA Games success.

“The main objective of FIFA Match Day is to hone the mentality, skills and gain experience in competing against teams from outside of Southeast Asia and Asia. Garuda (the Indonesia national team) must fly higher,” said Erick.

“Looking at the SEA Games’ success, I realised the importance of the mental strength of players when they are under pressure. Argentina I believe, as the World Champion and the current FIFA top-ranked side will put pressure – mentally, technically and also in terms of strategy for the Indonesian national team. It’s just how we handle which will be important,” said Erick today.

The match against Argentina will be played on 19 June 2023 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Prior to the game against Argentina, the Indonesia national side will take on Palestine.

