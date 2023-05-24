Fast Technology Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of FreeYond in Malaysia and a wholly owned subsidiary of ACE-Market listed Fast Energy Holdings Bhd (“Fast Energy”), signed a one-year sponsorship agreement with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today to empower and enhance the growth of badminton in Malaysia.

This partnership demonstrates a commitment from FreeYond to support the national badminton scene and athletes in Malaysia by providing financial assistance and resources.

These will contribute to the national players’ preparations to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year and new development initiatives. Additionally, by partnering with BAM, FreeYond are committed to fostering sports talent and promoting a healthy lifestyle in the country.

The sponsorship agreement was signed by BAM President, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria and Executive Director of Fast Energy Holdings Berhad, Vincent Tan Wye Chuan.

“On behalf of FreeYond, we are very delighted and are supportive of the decision made by Fast Technology in sponsoring BAM and their athletes,” commented Datuk Eddie Chai Woon Chet, Director of FreeYond.

“I am glad to be able to witness yet another milestone achieved by FreeYond, after our official entry into Malaysia in March 2023, where we launched our smartphones and wearables,” he added.

“I am pleased to finally formalise this mutually beneficial partnership today and officially welcome FreeYond as BAM’s latest sponsor. The support from our sponsors is crucial to continued growth and the development of the sport,” said Norza.

Fast Energy Executive Director, Tan Wye Chuan said, “FreeYond signifies freedom and vitality, embodying the boundless energy of the youth. Our goal is to provide consumers with a passionate and liberating experience through our range of smart products. Our brand’s spirit embodies the pursuit of excellence, teamwork, and innovation, which aligns well with the values of the BAM.

“Malaysia are a powerhouse in the world of badminton, with players under the umbrella of the BAM having achieved many victories and gaining fame as well as glory for the country. FreeYond wants to play our part in supporting the BAM and their players as they strive for more victories and inspire the youth of the country.”

Tan elaborated, “Today’s signing with BAM signifies FreeYond’s inaugural step to actively support young athletes. We hope that through this collaboration, we can contribute to the vibrant development of sports in Malaysia and unite our fans and consumers towards supporting our nation’s athletes.”

FreeYond’s products are known for their affordable prices and outstanding quality.

They are designed to cater to various categories of consumers, including sports enthusiasts and professionals.

Besides the M5 and F9 smartphone models that have been introduced to the market, FreeYond have also launched their F1 smartwatch and the true wireless stereo earphones (TWS) Pods 1.

