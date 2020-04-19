Over the past week, we have seen various FIA WEC teams and drivers doing their part to help fight Coronavirus by adapting their operations during the current pandemic.

Today, we turn our attention to the Italian teams who are making huge efforts to address the current crisis in one of the worst affected countries in Europe.

LMP2 team Cetilar Racing is donating all the money that has been saved since the cancelled WEC round at Sebring to the Italian Health Care. In addition, WEC driver Roberto Lacorte with his company PharmaNutra, have donated two medicines to Italian hospitals suitable for intensive care. Furthermore, all money from the team’s annual sailing regatta will be donated to the Italian Civil Protection.

Meanwhile, Ferrari – a front-runner in LMGTE Pro with AF Corse Ferrari – and its clients have raised over €1million Euros to fight the virus. The company has launched a fundraiser to support the health system of the province of Modena and will be matching all donations made by its clients.

In a matter of days, the fundraiser has already reached the million Euro mark, and it will continue over the coming weeks. Ferrari has also recently donated an ambulance to AUSL Modena that is fully active and in daily use by the emergency department for all Covid related patients. Finally, the Agnelli family themselves have made a €10 million donation to the Italian Civil Protection Department.