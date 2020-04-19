Aston Martin Racing – who currently sit at the top of the LMGTE Pro standings – are currently busy doing their part to help with the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The British marque has joined the campaign to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline British healthcare workers and is busy working on a new respiratory protection device, protective visors and gowns. Using the latest 3D printing technology, Aston Martin will soon be producing 150 protective visors each week.

Aston Martin also received a direct request for protective gowns from the procurement departments of hospitals local to its headquarters in Warwickshire. After sourcing suitable materials, the company has submitted a sample gown to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) with a view to starting production next week.

With the people power to produce up to 750 gowns each week, the company hopes to make a real difference to the frontline workers in local hospitals as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, volunteer technicians and back office staff at Aston Martin Works are running a scheme to offer emergency vehicle repairs to NHS staff at the nearby Milton Keynes University Hospital.

