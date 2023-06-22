American rapper, singer and fashion designer, Jaden Smith, creates unique Formula E race car design celebrating the all-electric motorsport’s debut in Portland, Oregon, this Saturday

Custom livery on the GEN3 – the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car – inspired by Jaden’s passion for the world’s most sustainable sport and his shared commitment to education and the environment

Fans of MLS team Portland Timbers get a sneak peek of the car outside home stadium Providence Park ahead of Chicago Fire game on Wednesday night

A Formula E race car designed by rapper, singer and fashion designer, Jaden Smith, has been revealed ahead of the all-electric motorsport’s huge USA race this Saturday.

The collaboration between Jaden and Formula E – the first sport in the world to be net zero since inception – was revealed in public for the first time tonight to celebrate the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s debut in Oregon this weekend with the Southwire Portland E-Prix.

Jaden has been an avid fan of the world’s most sustainable sport since attending a Formula E race in Brooklyn, New York, last season.

Now he has taken his support to the next level by teaming up with Formula E to create a unique livery design for the sport’s GEN3 race car – the fastest, lightest most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

Thousands of fans attending the Southwire E-Prix on Saturday will get the chance to see the car up close when it goes on show in Formula E’s Allianz Fan Village at Portland International Raceway.

Ahead of that, soccer fans attending the Portland Timbers game on Wednesday night got a sneak peek of the unique livery when the car stopped by the Timbers’ home ground, Providence Park.

The concept for the design reflects Jaden’s love for the arts and scholarship, and created with an aesthetic he is passionate about. The iconography used is a collection of graphic elements specifically aimed at showcasing the intersection of artistic creativity and the exploration of the world around us through a pursuit and love of knowledge.

Inspiration for the unique design is deeply personal. It includes academic subjects that captivated Jaden’s interest such as world history, mathematics and physics plus Mystery School – Jaden’s library and learning centre which serves as a platform for guest lecturers to educate the community on a wide range of topics from sustainability to mathematics.

Jaden’s focus on improving educational standards and social development mirrors Formula E’s own commitment to diversity and young people through its FIA Girls on Track Programme, UNICEF partnership, investment in legacy sustainability projects and community engagement in its race cities.

