Jaguar Racing Formula E team takeover the iconic London Underground for the final countdown to the first race on ‘home soil’ in 17 years at ExCeL London

The ‘clones’ took to Westminster station greeting morning commuters in full race suits and helmets

Roehampton-born British Jaguar Racing driver, Sam Bird, currently leads the drivers’ standings and is pushing to increase his points lead in front of a home crowd

A historic weekend for the team who sit third in the teams’ championship – only five points from the top spot

The Jaguar Racing Formula E team took to the iconic London tube to mark the final countdown to the Heineken London E-Prix on 24 and 25 July at the London ExCeL.

The team is marking their return to racing in Britain, Jaguar’s first race on ‘home-soil’ in 17 years, and 60th race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Taking to the iconic Westminster Underground with a group of Jaguar Racing drivers, the ‘clones’ greeted London commuters in full race suits and helmets on their morning journeys.

With driver Sam Bird topping the drivers’ championship and Jaguar Racing only five points away from top spot in the teams’ championship, the Heineken London E-Prix is a historic weekend for the team.

“We have waited 17 years for this moment and it is one to savour. Racing is in Jaguar’s DNA and to be able to once again race on ‘home-soil’ in front of British fans is something we’ve been counting down to. We joined the world championship when there was no London E-Prix on the calendar and this weekend is our first opportunity to really put on a good show.

“There is huge motivation within the team to make our home E-Prix and sixtieth Formula E race a weekend to remember. We have a fantastic team, a highly competitive Jaguar I-TYPE 5 and a formidable driver line-up. We’re currently only five points from leading the teams’ championship, Sam Bird is leading the drivers’ championship and Mitch Evans is only 22 points behind him. We know racing – especially Formula E – is unpredictable but we are focussed on bringing points and podiums back home this weekend.” – JAMES BARCLAY, TEAM DIRECTOR JAGUAR RACING

“It’s been over five years since I’ve raced on British soil in Formula E. The return to London can’t come soon enough. To race on the streets where you grew up and in front of your home crowd is an experience like no other. I also can’t forget this is the first time I’ll be racing as a Brit with Jaguar Racing – the iconic British manufacturer. We’re about to race for the first time in 17 years for Jaguar on home soil and doing this during the weekend of our sixtieth E-Prix. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this historic moment and my attention is firmly on putting the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 in a podium position for the team and extending my lead in the drivers’ championship.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR RACING DRIVER #10

“This weekend in London is incredibly important for the team. Having been a part of Jaguar Racing since we joined the championship back in 2016, I know exactly what this means to everyone involved. 17 years have passed since the team last raced in the United Kingdom and I am determined to make this weekend a success on-track. I’ve dropped out of group one in qualifying and I’ll be using this to fuel my hunger to score points and podiums for the team.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR RACING DRIVER #20

