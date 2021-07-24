Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test rider Dani Pedrosa will make his remarkable return to MotoGP™ at the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria

Three years after his last MotoGP™ appearance, Dani Pedrosa will make a sensational comeback to the premier class at the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria as the Spaniard makes a wildcard appearance with the factory KTM squad.

The 35-year-old MotoGP Legend retired from full time racing with 31 victories and 112 podium results from 13 seasons in the premier class between 2006 and 2018. Since 2019 he has been an integral part of KTM’s development program for MotoGP and with the KTM RC16 that made its debut at the 2016 Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana and then joined the grid on a permanent basis in 2017.