“As a team, we are really looking forward to racing in São Paulo for the first time in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Brazil has an incredible motorsport history and is renowned for its extremely passionate and knowledgeable fans so it’s an honour to be racing here in São Paulo. We have demonstrated that the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 has a very good pace and efficiency, so will be focussed on maximising this to build points and momentum in round six in São Paulo. Despite the challenges, the past couple of races has been important for us to continue to learn and further develop both our new car and processes in this new Gen3 era. The team and I am really looking forward to São Paulo; this is a vibrant city with an incredible atmosphere so we will enjoy the challenge of this new and exciting street circuit.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL “Cape Town was frustrating for me, I felt I was in a strong position to progress further in the race but just missed out on points. This has been a productive month to reset, focus and get excited about round six. I have heard a lot about the atmosphere and crowd in São Paulo, it sounds incredible, so I hope we can give Brazil and our supporters a great race.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9 “It was difficult not being able to race in South Africa, it was an amazing location with an incredible backdrop. I am fired up and ready as ever to go again in Brazil, another location filled with fans that I am determined to deliver a strong performance and take the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 back into the points! – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #10 “As we head to São Paulo, we move to a street venue, which was used in IndyCar from 2010 – 2013, and really is a fantastic track. It’s quite different to Hyderabad and Cape Town in that it features four long straights each with big braking zones. The drivers will need to build their confidence in the brakes and system settings will need to be optimised to avoid costly tyre lockups. The weather may also play its part as the area often enjoys heavy rain showers around race time in March. With 11 corners, a 2.93k track length and 31 laps of racing, it’s going to be a great event in São Paulo.” – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER