World Number One Scottie Scheffler has confirmed his return to the Genesis Scottish Open from July 13-16, 2023, and he will be joined at the third Rolex Series event of the season by fellow Major winner Justin Rose and home favourite Robert MacIntyre.

The trio will be part of a world-class field at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, including defending champion Xander Schauffele, and Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas, with tickets on sale at etg.golf/GSOTickets

Scheffler, who defends his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title this week, has been in imperious form since claiming his first PGA TOUR win in February 2022. That victory at the WM Phoenix Open ignited a run of four wins in six starts, including his maiden Major title at The Masters, and which led to his first ascent to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 26 year old has started 2023 in the same vein, warming up for his return to Augusta National by successfully defending his WM Phoenix Open title and winning The PLAYERS Championship, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win The Masters and The PLAYERS within a 12-month span.

Scheffler, who is teeing it up at the Genesis Scottish Open for the third consecutive season, said: “I’ve enjoyed having the Genesis Scottish Open on my schedule over the past few years and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club again.

“It’s a fun golf course to play, and I really like the style of golf it requires of you. I feel like it helps with preparation going into The Open the following week too, getting a feel for the style of golf and also playing in a big event with such a strong field and supportive fans.”

Rose is aiming for a second victory in Scotland’s National Open, following his 2014 triumph. His two-shot win at Royal Aberdeen meant back-to-back titles for the first time in his career after his victory at the Quicken Loans National on the PGA TOUR two weeks prior.

The Englishman has enjoyed an impressive 2023 season, clinching his 11th PGA TOUR win and his first worldwide title in four years with a three-shot victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, moving back inside the world’s top 50 and into contention for a sixth Ryder Cup appearance.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion and 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner said: “The win in 2014 was part of a special run in my career, and it’s always a pleasure to come back to the Genesis Scottish Open.

“The Scottish fans are knowledgeable and appreciative of good golf, and they add so much to what is already a huge event. My game is in a great place just now and I look forward to trying to lift the trophy for a second time this summer.”

MacIntyre will once again lead the Scottish charge, with the 26-year-old making his fifth consecutive appearance in his home open this summer. The Oban native has quickly established himself as Scotland’s number one male player since being named the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year in 2019, going on to win two DP World Tour titles.

The last of those victories, in the 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open, came at Marco Simone Golf Club, the venue for this year’s Ryder Cup.

MacIntyre, who will be vying to become the first Scot to win the event since Colin Montgomerie in 1999, said: “There is no better feeling than playing in front of your home crowds, and I can’t wait for the Genesis Scottish Open to come around again this season.

“It’s always been a huge event, and from becoming part of the Rolex Series to being co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR, it has just become bigger and better every year. It’s always a highlight of my summer and I look forward to trying to get my hands on that trophy in what is a massive year.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2022-2023 schedule, with Jon Rahm triumphing at the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in February.

The Genesis Scottish Open benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

A range of Genesis Scottish Open ticket options, including General Admission, Season Tickets, the new Ticket+ package and Premium Experiences, are available to purchase here

Premium hospitality packages for all four tournament days sold out in advance in 2022 so fans are encouraged to buy early. Find out more about the Ticket+ package here and the Green on 18 Premium Experience here

Like this: Like Loading...