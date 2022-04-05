Jaguar TCS Racing return to the streets of the Eternal City, Rome, this weekend for the second double-header of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Rome circuit has delivered excellent results for the team who secured their first Formula E win with Mitch Evans in 2019. Further success continued in season seven with Jaguar TCS Racing’s first double podium in Formula E, with drivers Sam Bird and Mitch Evans finishing second and third respectively.

Following a challenging race in Mexico – where a fearless race strategy didn’t pay off for Jaguar TCS Racing – the team have worked tirelessly during the six-week gap between races to enhance and improve the performance of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5.

Racing in the heart of the Italian capital, the Rome E-Prix is one of the longest tracks of the Formula E season measuring 3.83km. The circuit has 19 corners of varying speeds and with plenty of opportunities to overtake, drivers and engineers must ensure the set-up is perfect to deliver a strong performance.

“There is a lot of excitement within the team to return to Rome this weekend; it is a track that has delivered great results for us in the past and we are working hard to continue our good form in Italy. Over the past six weeks, the entire team at Jaguar TCS Racing has been focussed on ensuring we extract the best performance possible from our I-TYPE 5 race car. The break in the season has been a good time to reset and get our championship fight back on track. We have analysed where we need to improve and are absolutely determined to get back into racing for points and podiums as we head into the European leg of the championship.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“The Rome E-Prix is a very special race for me, holding fond memories of my first win with Jaguar TCS Racing in 2019 and another podium last year. We know we have a really strong race package in our Jaguar I-TYPE 5 so I’m looking forward to getting back on track and hopefully delivering another strong result with the team.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9

“I am very excited to be back in the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 this weekend. The mid-season break has been useful for the team to come together and work out where we can improve and what we need to do to deliver a strong performance – now it comes down to putting this into practice this weekend. Qualifying well is going to be important. We know we can produce incredible results in Rome so I’m hoping we can do the same again this weekend.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10

Rome is a fantastic track, certainly a driver and team favourite. As a layout it’s extremely demanding – a massively undulating track with cambers and twists throughout. For the engineers, it’s critical to ensure the set up and systems are right and for the drivers, it’s important to stay in tune with the track and the car throughout.” – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER

The fourth and fifth rounds of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship return to the streets of Rome at 15:00 local time on 9 and 10 April 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...