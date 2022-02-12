Two of Formula E’s most successful teams join forces later this year ahead of Gen3 era of the all-electric racing series

Jaguar will supply Envision Racing with its new powertrain technology for the lighter, more powerful and more efficient Gen3 Formula E race car

Jaguar’s Gen3 powertrain technology will drive new standards in performance and efficiency

Both brands share common values, collaborating for a sustainable future through sport

Jaguar and Envision Racing have announced a new multi-year customer supply relationship which will start at the launch of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

The agreement will see Jaguar supply its successful powertrain technology to fellow British-based team Envision Racing for Formula E’s highly-anticipated Gen3 era. The new generation of Formula E is the sport’s third-generation all-electric racing car and will set the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability in high-performance vehicles.

Jaguar’s customer supply agreement with Envision Racing is in addition to its own race winning factory team, Jaguar TCS Racing. From the start of next season, and for the new Gen3 era of Formula E, there will be four Jaguar powered Formula E race cars fighting for points, podiums and wins.

Together, the teams have 15 wins and more than 40 podiums between them so collaborating and sharing technical expertise of both camps is set to be a winning formula.

As the sport continues to grow its reach, the impact of the technology developed is leading the way for the future of clean mobility from race to the road.

Jaguar will become an all-electric luxury brand from 2025 as part of the company’s Reimagine strategy. Jaguar, via its long-term Formula E technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering, will supply Envision Racing with its new high-voltage electric motor, inverter, transmission, cooling system, casing and suspension.

Envision Racing secured its first choice with Jaguar after identifying the British manufacturer as its ideal partner, because of its innovation, race-winning performance and a shared ambition to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles.

“We are pleased to announce that we will supply Envision Racing with our Jaguar Formula E powertrain in Gen3. They are one of the most competitive teams in Formula E and it’s an honour that they want to use Jaguar’s powertrain technology in this new era of FIA Formula E. We look forward to working and achieving further successes together in the future. We have a huge amount of respect for Sylvain and all of the Envision Racing team – they are an ideal customer team for Jaguar.

Envision Racing will be able to optimise their own performance so we remain rivals on track. We race to innovate together and I’m excited to see four Jaguar powered Formula E race cars line up on the grid alongside each other next season.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT JAGUAR LAND ROVER MOTORSPORT

“Jaguar has been one of our fiercest competitors in Formula E since they joined the Championship in 2016. The team’s advanced powertrain technology and overall commitment to its Formula E programme made them the most attractive option to us.

Formula E is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, inspiring and exciting the next generation of motorsport fans in cities across the globe. But more exciting is the fact it is arguably the most collaborative sport in the world because we recognise the role that we can play in solving one of the biggest problems of our time in the race against climate change.” – SYLVAIN FILIPPI, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CTO AT ENVISION RACING

The two organisations share a firm commitment to a sustainable future through Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy and Envision Racing’s Race Against Climate Change programme. This announcement follows Envision Racing’s COP26 campaign which unequivocally set a new standard in sport, leading the way for sustainability in the sports industry through its involvement in the global climate summit.

The team elevated the issue of climate change in an inspiring, educational, and exciting way and demonstrated the overwhelming impact Formula E and motorsport will have on the transition to clean mobility.

