Head coach Hector Bidoglio bid farewell to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on Friday.

The Malaysian champions, in announcing the Argentinian’s departure, expressed gratitude for Bidoglio’s unwavering commitment and contributions since joining JDT in 2022.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_elite.html/news/jdt-and-bidoglio-part-ways

#AFF

#AFC

