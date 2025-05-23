Korean Songgyu Yoo enjoyed one of the proudest days of his golfing career today by taking the halfway lead in the tournament that means the most to him, the Kolon Korea Open.

He shot a second-round four-under-par 67 for a two-stroke lead, on seven-under, from Thailand’s Poom Saksansin, who fired a 68. Poom’s countryman Sadom Kaewkanjana is one shot back after a 69.

It meant for the second successive day a relative unknown leads the way in the nation’s flagship event, after Korean Yujun Jung, a pre-qualifier, was the surprise leader yesterday. He shot a 76 today, not a bad result after being eight over after eight, and is six behind.

The Dunes Course at La Vie Est Belle golf club, which is hosting this event for the first time, is proving to be a brutal test of golf. Built into a steep sided valley, each hole is virtually on its own plateau. It’s also been configured like a Major: the fairways are narrow landing strips, greens racy and pin placements stringent.

Yoo, however, is comfortably winning the war of attrition. He made five birdies and dropped one shot looking like a proven winner, even though he has yet to win a professional event. Past experience here is proving invaluable.

“I’ve played Monday qualifying here two or three times before,” he said.

“Every time I’ve come, it’s always felt like a good fit. The other course here [the Old Course] is difficult, but this one feels comfortable.”

Few of his peers would agree with that, so he will be one of the few heading into the weekend with confidence.

“I thought I would play with the same mentality as the first round. The fairways are narrow, but I hit seven of them. When I missed the fairway, I focused on getting it on the green rather than going for the flagstick. I just had to be prepared for long putts.”

He said he also has his eye firmly set on the prize that comes with winning this week: a place in The Open at Royal Portrush in July.

Poom made seven birdies, five on the back nine, offset by four bogeys.

“Better than I expected, because I haven’t played well for long time, about a year and a half,” he said.

“So, it’s a good chance to have a good result this week. I’ve kept trying a new swing, I think, almost every day, and I got some good feeling on the driving range this week.”

When asked why the course is so challenging, he responded: “Pin positions, I think, and some holes are long, and the pins are really tough. But I was lucky, I got into good positions, easy to get it up and down. Sometimes it was difficult to get it up and down, but I made a long putt to save it.”

He added he feels he needs to fade the ball over the weekend to have a chance.

Australian Jed Morgan is next best placed after a 72. He is four off the pace, tied with Korean Giwhan Kim, in with 70.

Morgan just kept his card last year, finishing 64th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit – the leading 65 retain their playing privileges – and is making the most of it this season.

“Yeah, it’s been consistent, this season for sure,” said Morgan, who is presently 21st on the Merit list, having made five out of six cuts.

“I’m proud of the way I responded, just kept my card obviously last year and I’m happy the way I’ve started this year. So hopefully some fireworks are to come.”

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent is another shot back in a group of players and has a chance to achieve the rare feat of qualifying for two Majors in the space of a week. He successfully negotiated a US Open Final Stage Qualifier in Japan on Monday and would dearly like to also book his ticket to Portrush on Sunday.

He too was delighted to come off the course better than par: “Amazing day, amazing round. Only hit two fairways. More than happy with that.”

Korean Doyeob Mun, who won the GS Caltex Maekyung Open at the beginning of the month, chose to by-pass putting all together in order to get into contention. He aced the par-three eighth and on the 18th he chose to chip on the green to overcome the undulations and promptly holed out for a birdie. It meant he had the best round of the day, a 66, and moved to even par in a tie for 16th.

Richard T. Lee is further back on three over but that return meant he made his 22nd successive cut after shooting a 71. The cut was made at plus four. He last missed a cut on the Asian Tour at the International Series Singapore in October of 2023. The impressive run reflects the form of one of the inform players over the past few seasons. That also includes on the Korean PGA Tour this year, where he has triumphed once in a play-off, and finished second – also after a play-off loss, just last week.

ENDS

Scores after round 2 of the Kolon Korea Open being played at La Vie Est Belle, a par-71, 7426-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

135 – Songgyu Yoo (KOR) 68-67.

137 – Poom Saksansin (THA) 69-68.

138 – Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 69-69.

139 – Jed Morgan (AUS) 67-72, Giwhan Kim (KOR) 69-70.

140 – Scott Vincent (ZIM) 73-67, Minsu Kim (am, KOR) 68-72, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 67-73, Heemin Chang (KOR) 72-68.

141 – David Boriboonsub (THA) 68-73, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 70-71, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 68-73, Yujun Jung (KOR) 65-76, Hakhyung Kim (KOR) 71-70, Doyeon Hwang (KOR) 69-72.

142 – Hyungjoon Lee (KOR) 72-70, Dongmin Kim (KOR) 70-72, Jimin An (KOR) 71-71, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 73-69, Wooyoung Cho (KOR) 71-71, Doyeob Mun (KOR) 76-66, Yunseok Kang (KOR) 70-72, Sihwan Kim (USA) 70-72.

143 – Kevin Yuan (AUS) 74-69, Taichi Kho (HKG) 73-70, Seungbin Choi (KOR) 70-73, Bio Kim (KOR) 71-72, Minchel Choi (KOR) 74-69, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 73-70, M.J. Maguire (USA) 76-67, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 73-70, Micah Shin (USA) 73-70.

144 – Changwoo Lee (KOR) 72-72, Ilhwan Park (KOR) 70-74, Sangyeop Lee (KOR) 75-69, Seunggu Kang (am, KOR) 72-72, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 70-74, Woohyun Kim (KOR) 70-74, Sanghyun Kim (KOR) 72-72, Chaeuk Im (KOR) 73-71, Junsung Kim (KOR) 74-70, Jinho Choi (KOR) 69-75, Haecheon An (am, KOR) 73-71, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 75-69, Teayang Jung (KOR) 75-69.

145 – Seungsu Han (USA) 73-72, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 74-71, Jaehan Chun (KOR) 73-72, Chunghoon Ha (KOR) 74-71, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 71-74.

146 – Kyungnam Kang (KOR) 72-74, Yonggu Shin (CAN) 74-72, Jun-hung Jang (KOR) 68-78, Yustin Lee (KOR) 71-75, Ryan Peake (AUS) 71-75, Jeongwoo Ham (KOR) 74-72, Junghwan Lee (KOR) 73-73, Galam Jeon (KOR) 73-73, Seunghyuk Kim (KOR) 71-75, Rakhyun Cho (USA) 70-76.

147 – Justin Quiban (PHI) 74-73, Chanwoo Kim (KOR) 73-74, Gyumin Lee (KOR) 76-71, Steve Lewton (ENG) 72-75, Seonghyeon Jeon (KOR) 72-75, Austen Truslow (USA) 74-73, Ian Snyman (RSA) 72-75, Bonhyuk KOO (KOR) 79-68, Taehee Lee (KOR) 73-74, Taehoon Kim (KOR) 70-77, Seonghun Kwon (KOR) 72-75, Sanghee Lee (KOR) 73-74, Soomin Lee (KOR) 77-70, Chanmin Jung (KOR) 74-73, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 76-71, Joonhyeong Jeon (KOR) 72-75.

148 – Sangmoon Bae (KOR) 76-72, Seukhyun Baek (KOR) 72-76, Baekjun Kim (KOR) 76-72, Sanghyun Park (KOR) 76-72, Mingyu Cho (KOR) 73-75, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 76-72.

149 – Hanmil Jung (KOR) 74-75, Sungyeol Kwon (KOR) 79-70, Sungkug Park (KOR) 75-74, Dongkyu Jang (KOR) 72-77, Jiho Yang (KOR) 76-73, Prom Meesawat (THA) 75-74, Junggon Hwang (KOR) 74-75, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 76-73, Jongmin Jang (KOR) 78-71, Jinsung Kim (KOR) 74-75, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 69-80.

150 – Dongmin Lee (KOR) 76-74, Yeonggyu Park (KOR) 74-76, Yuvraj Sandhu (IND) 73-77, Hongtaek Kim (KOR) 76-74.

151 – Travis Smyth (AUS) 73-78, Yeongsu Kim (KOR) 78-73, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 76-75, Taewan Park (KOR) 77-74, Jinjae Byun (KOR) 76-75, Junhyeong Kim (KOR) 73-78, Sungmin Cho (KOR) 77-74, Junhee Choi (am, KOR) 76-75.

152 – Meenwhee Kim (KOR) 77-75, Jiwon Moon (KOR) 75-77, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 78-74, Taekgi Lee (KOR) 78-74, Eunshin Park (KOR) 75-77, Minhyuk Song (KOR) 79-73.

153 – Kyongjun Moon (KOR) 77-76, Seonghyeon An (am, KOR) 79-74, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 77-76, Daihan Lee (KOR) 79-74, Yetaek Lim (KOR) 75-78, Guntaek Koh (KOR) 77-76, Hyunuk Kim (KOR) 72-81.

154 – Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 78-76, Sunghoon Kang (KOR) 76-78, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 79-75.

155 – Danny Lee (NZL) 83-72, Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 75-80.

156 – Junhyung An (KOR) 78-78.

157 – Seunghyun Pi (KOR) 74-83, Minhyeok Yu (am, KOR) 71-86, Shotaro Wada (JPN) 82-75, Sungho Lee (KOR) 76-81, Simon Lee (KOR) 82-75, Jeev Milkha Singh (IND) 77-80, Yongjun Bae (KOR) 79-78.

158 – Hyungil Yoo (KOR) 78-80.

161 – Jiro Minamizaki (JPN) 81-80, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 75-86.

162 – Jaewon Lee (am, KOR) 86-76.

163 – Yikeun Chang (KOR) 79-84.

164 – Junseok Lee (AUS) 85-79.

END.

+4 (146) was the final cut, 60 players made the cut

Danthai Boonma, Thailand – DQ

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India – RT

Sukwoan Ko, Canada – RT

Jaehyun Chung, Korea – RT

Minkyu Kim, Korea – RT

Taehoon Ok, Korea – RT

Chang Wei-lun, Chinese Taipei – WD

