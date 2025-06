Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have officially unveiled Xisco Munoz from Spain as the new head coach for the 2025/26 season.The 44-year-old played close to 200 games in La Liga, winning the Spanish title with Valencia in the 2003/04 season.The former manager of English sides Watford and Sheffield Wednesday replaced Hector Bidoglio. #AFF#FAM#MFL

