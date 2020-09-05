Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women-only race world record in the half marathon in Prague this morning.

The 26-year-old Kenyan clocked 1:05:34 at the Prague 21.1KM, shattering the previous record of 1:06:11 set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia at the World Half Marathon Championships in 2018.

Breaking away from the small field just 20 minutes into the race, Jepchirchir set out on a ravaging pace over the 16.5-lap course in Prague’s Letna Park, passing 10 kilometres in 30:32. She slowed over the waning laps but still finished well under the previous mark.

“I was thinking to run maybe 1:04:50, but I’m so happy,” said Jepchirchir, who raced to the world half marathon title in 2016.

This is Jepchirchir’s second world record over the distance. She clocked 1:05:06 in a mixed race in Ras Al Khaimah in 2017, a record which stood for just under two months. – World Athletics

