In only his second ever round of racing in the rFactor 2 GT Pro Series, Red Bull Racing Esports’ Joni Tormala fought off his more experienced rivals to win the 45-minute feature race.

Joni made best use of a 15-minute qualifying session to get accustomed to the car, qualifying P7 for the Sprint Race, the result of which would decide the start positions for the evening’s main event.

With the top 10 Sprint Race finishers separated by just 0.25s, it was clear to all that the feature race was set to be a thriller. Lining up on the second row of the grid, Joni leapt from third to second place on the opening lap before hunting down Ramada Motorsport’s Nuno Pinto for the lead.

Taking the chequered flag with a nine-second gap to second-placed Pinto, Joni commented: “Right now, I don’t really know what to feel! I’m certainly happy, but I’m even more surprised to pick up the pace so quickly. This is an incredibly tight field and drivers don’t allow each other an inch – so it can get quite rough out there. I managed to stay out of trouble in the sprint race and secured a good starting position for the main race. I knew the car was good and I tried to be gentle to save the tyres. I’m still learning in this game and the more races that pass the more insights I gain. I’m looking forward to the next races already!”

GT Pro Factor Nürburgring Sprint Race Results

Erhan Jajovski – Triple A Esports Kevin Siggy – McLaren Shadow Nikodem Wisniewski – Williams Esports Rudy van Buren – Team Redline Hany Alsabti – Triple A Esports Joonas Raivio – YMCA Esports Jernej Simoncic – Burst Esports Joni Tormala – Red Bull Racing Esports Manuel Biancolilla – Musto GD E-Sports Max Verstappen – Team Redline

GT Pro Factor Nürburgring Full Race Results

Joni Tormala – Red Bull Racing Esports Nuno Pinto – Ramada Motorsport Nikodem Wisniewski – Williams Esports Dennis Jordan – Evolution Motorsports Petar Brljak – Edge Esports Borja Millan – 1ACO Joonas Raivio – YMCA Esports Jernej Simoncic – Burst Esports Kevin Siggy – McLaren Shadow Arne Schoonvliet – Ajira Racing