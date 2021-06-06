Kaya FC-Iloilo from the Philippines will play in the Playoff Stage of the 2021 AFC Champions League against China PR’s Shanghai Port FC for a place in Group F this year.

Initially, Kaya were supposed to take on Australia’s Brisbane Roar in the Preliminary Stage of the tournament later this month.

But following the withdrawal of Brisbane Roar and two other Australian clubs – Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC – the AFC COVID-19 Sub-Committee for AFC Champions League and AFC Cup 2021 (East) have decided the final line-up of clubs for the AFC Champions League 2021 Group and Playoff Stages.

The Playoff Stage match between Daegu FC and Chiangrai FC with the 2020 Thai FA Cup winners replacing Sydney FC in Group H and Daegu FC receiving a direct entry into Group I.

Meanwhile, the Playoff Stage match between Melbourne City FC and Cerezo Osaka has also been cancelled, with the Japanese side receiving a direct bye into Group J, alongside China PR’s Guangzhou FC, Kitchee SC from Hong Kong and Thailand’s Port FC.

The AFC Champions League Groups F, G and J will take place in Bangkok and Buriram in Thailand from 22 June to 11 July 2021, while Groups H and I will be staged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 25 June to 11 July 2021.

