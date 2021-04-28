Incumbent FA of Singapore (FAS) President Lim Kia Tong has been re-elected to the position for a second four-year term in the election of the FAS Council held yesterday at the FAS Extraordinary Congress.

Kia Tong has been elected alongside eight other candidates of Team LKT on a Slate Basis.

“I am extremely humbled to be re-elected, although unopposed, as your President and I assure you that we (the FAS Council) will be the true servants of Singapore football and we will live up to the trust and confidence that you have placed in us,” said Kia Tong.

“We will continue to work and leverage on the action and progress we have made in the last four years, as well as to take stock and review matters that require improvements for the betterment of our football.

“The football work cannot be done unilaterally by the Council and the administration. All of us must, collectively as a Singapore football family, be united to achieve the shared vision for football excellence at all levels.”

Ms Teo Chwee Lian Julie – the only female candidate – was voted in uncontested on the Individual Basis according to Article 35.1 of the FAS Constitution.

The remaining five Individual seats were filled by Harman Ali, Lim Tong Hai, Mohammad Darwin Jalil, Muhamed Rizal Rasudin and Muhammad Zaki Ma’arof, who were voted in by the FAS Ordinary Members.

At the beginning of proceedings, it was confirmed that 36 Ordinary Members were present and eligible to vote.

The newly elected 15-member FAS council, which also sees six individuals – Ben Teng Kian Jen, Lionel Lewis, Goh Tat Chuan, Ms Teo Chwee Lian Julie, Harman Ali and Muhammad Zaki Ma’arof – being elected for the first time, will commence their term on 29 April 2021 for a period of four years.

FAS COUNCIL 2021 – 2025

President: Lim Kia Tong

Deputy President: Bernard Richard Tan Kok Kiang

Vice President: Thavaneson Selvaratnam

Vice President: Teo Hock Seng

Vice President: Razali Md Sa’ad

Vice President: Ben Teng Kian Jen

Council Member: Dr Dinesh Nair

Council Member: Lionel Lewis

Council Member: Goh Tat Chuan

Council Member: Ms Teo Chwee Lian Julie

Council Member: Harman Ali

Council Member: Lim Tong Hai

Council Member: Mohammad Darwin Jalil

Council Member: Muhamed Rizal Rasudin

Council Member: Muhammad Zaki Ma’arof

Like this: Like Loading...