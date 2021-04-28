The Red Bull Racing Esports Team is set to take its competitive edge to the next level thanks to a new partnership with US gaming experts HyperX. As the Esports Team’s Official Peripherals Partner, our drivers will have access to HyperX’s market leading gaming mice, keyboards and the HyperX Cloud Gaming Headsets, designed specifically to give gamers a competitive edge through increased comfort.

Over the past decade HyperX has built an unrivalled reputation among gaming communities around the world by creating peripherals that enhance the gaming experience and provide comfort and playability that allow competitors to stay sharp and focused whether a race lasts for 30 minutes or six hours.

HyperX Cloud Gaming Headsets not only offer top quality audio, ensuring our drivers don’t miss out on crucial information, they are also light weight with memory foam earcups and headbands to guarantee comfort and adaptability.

Commenting on the partnership, Red Bull Racing Honda’s Chief Marketing Officer, Oliver Hughes, said: “We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of our Esports Team, which is in turn enabling us to partner with other market leaders in this space. Competing in such a wide variety of sim racing series relies on maintaining absolute focus and concentration during training and competition. Our drivers process a huge volume of audio and visual information incredibly quickly and need to react in an instant without distraction. Having the right peripherals is crucial and our new partnership with HyperX will enhance the audio experience and competitiveness of our sim racers.”

Paul Leaman, Vice President, HyperX – EMEA adds: “Red Bull has been a longstanding partner of HyperX, whether running LIVE arena tournaments or competitions, so it was a natural progression to expand our partnership to include sponsorship of the Red Bull Racing Esports team. We also see a lot of synergy between our brands as Red Bull ‘gives wings’ to people and ideas. HyperX is driven by passion to shape the culture of gaming and empower each individual to achieve their best.”

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer. HyperX’s mission for almost 20 years has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers. Originally creating only high-speed memory and solid-state drives, HyperX has expanded its offering to include; headsets, keyboards, mice, microphones, charging accessories, USB flash drives, and mouse pads. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently designing products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. It is this reputation that has made HyperX the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide by consistently meeting the most stringent product specifications with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

