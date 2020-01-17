National mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing stormed into the semi-finals in the USD400,000 Daihatsu Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Friday.

After a disastrous first-round exit in last week’s Perodua Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, Kian Meng-Pei Jing continued their winning ways in Jakarta – defeating Koreans Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won 21-7, 21-18 in the quarter-finals in 34 minutes.

However, the Malaysians will have to scale the Great Wall of China – World No 1 and top seeds Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong in the semi-finals. The Chinese won the Malaysia Masters last week and are firm favorites to add the Indonesian title.

Siwei-Yaqiong ousted Malaysian professionals and sixth seeds Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying with a 21-14, 21-13 scoreline in 32 minutes. Peng Soon-Liu Ying, the Rio Olympics silver medalists were semi-finalists in the Malaysia Masters.

In the men’s doubles, Malaysia’s top pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik edged their former teammates Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 28-26, 21-19 in 40 minutes to advance to the semifinals and face top-ranked Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

The Indonesians have not lost to the Malaysians in their three meetings and won 21-15, 21-11 in a second-round match in Kuala Lumpur. In the quarter-finals at the Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, the Indonesian pair stopped another Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani 21-13, 23-21 in 35 minutes.