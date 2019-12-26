Datuk Ong Kim Swee is in no rush to land a new job after his existing contract with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) was as the National Under-23 head coach was not renewed when Malaysia failed to make the knockout stage in the recent Sea Games in the Philippines. Datuk Ong Kim Swee is in no rush to land a new job after his existing contract with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) was as the National Under-23 head coach was not renewed when Malaysia failed to make the knockout stage in the recent Sea Games in the Philippines.

The former international is instead focused on his Pro Licence qualifications. He returned home after a successful attachment with Australian football giants Sydney FC – the Australian League champions.

Melaka-born Kim Swee returned home on the eve of Christmas.

“I have not decided on anything yet. Right now I am focused on my upcoming Pro Licence qualifications…that is more important to me at this stage,” said Kim Swee from Melaka on Boxing Day.

“I had a fruitful attachment with Sydney FC. During my stint with the club, we (Kim Swee and his former assistant Brad Maloney) had discussions with Steve Corica (current Sydney FC manager) on insights into football and playing style philosophy of the current A-League champions,” said Kim Swee.

Kim Swee, who was into his fifth SEA Games as Malaysia’s football coach, had already announced before the biennial games got underway in Manila that it will be his last SEA Games. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH