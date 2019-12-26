The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) are set to introduce Shin Tae-yong as the new national head coach tomorrow at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor.

The decision to hire the South Korean was made by the PSSI Executive Committee following inputs from the Technical Department and a line of coaches.

“We have invited Shin to finalise the contract. And where the plan is to formally introduce him as the new head coach of Indonesia on Saturday.

We hope that everything will go on as planned,” said PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

Tae-yong is a well-experienced coach having led South Korea to the FIFA World Cup in 2018 alongside having led Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma to the 2010 AFC Champions League crown.