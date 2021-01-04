Yann Ehrlacher, the recently crowned King of WTCR, has made Autosport magazine’s Top 50 Drivers of 2020.

Ehrlacher, 24, became the youngest FIA World Touring Car title winner in history when he clinched the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the season-deciding WTCR Race of Aragón last month driving a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR for Cyan Racing.

Drivers from 19 disciplines made the respected title’s final list following an intensive debate among its writers with Ehrlacher, a new entry on the annual list in position 44, described as “an old head on young shoulders”. FIA Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton topped the list.

