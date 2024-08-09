The small town of Kluang is playing host to the seventh leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2024 that starts today and ends on Sunday.

It is the second time that Kluang is playing host after first organsiing it in its inaugural year in 2022.

Last year, the Johor leg of AJBC was held in the state capital of Johor.

More than 250 participants will do battle as players vie for places in the Grand Finals of AJBC 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

With just three more venues remaining not including the Kluang leg, the competition will be keen as a handful of players make their way south.

Like this: Like Loading...