Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana put an end to a three-year wait for another victory on the Asian Tour today after winning the Kolon Korea Open – here on the unforgiving Dunes Course La Vie Est Belle golf club.

The name of the club means ‘life is beautiful’ and Sadom will certainly feel that today after prevailing following a gripping, see-saw battle with his countryman Poom Saksansin.

He closed with a combative one-under-par 70, on the long and demanding Dunes Course, to beat Poom by two shots in Korea’s flagship event.

Sadom finished the tournament on seven under, while third-round leader Poom closing with a 73.

The victory also means he has secured a place in The Open at Royal Portrush in July, as this week’s event is part of the Open Qualifying Series. And he has also moved to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit, overtaking Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and American Ollie Schniederjans.

Korean Songgyu Yoo claimed third place, another two shots back, after shooting 72.

Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho finished strongly, carding the lowest round of the week, a 64, to end in share of fourth with a group of seven players that includes Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and 19-year-old Korean amateur star Minsu Kim – the reigning Korea Amateur and Taiwan Amateur champion.

This is Sadom’s first success since his memorable win in another of the region’s National Opens, the Singapore Open, in 2022.

He said: “Yeah, honestly, I’m very excited, of course. I tried to concentrate more than last three rounds, so I could do it. I’m very happy.

“It is a big honour to win this event – it’s one of the biggest in the region.”

It was a thrilling final round with the two front runners constantly exchanging the lead. Sadom started the day one behind Poom and was two back after a bogey on the first. However, Poom then doubled the next to square things up.

Sadom took the lead for the first time with a birdie on three but gave it back with a dropped shot on five. He went ahead again with a birdie on seven before Poom caught him after a birdie on eight. By the turn, Poom was one ahead after his playing partner dropped a shot on nine.

They were back to all square once more when Sadom made birdie on 12. Crucially, Poom then dropped a shot on 14 to hand the initiative back to Sadom. Another dropped shot by Poom on the ensuing hole gave Sadom a two-shot cushion with three to play and from there he held his composure to hang on for a much-needed victory.

“I’m happy when I play with my Thai friends, it helps, and Poom is a great player. His putter and the short game is fantastic. So, yeah, very happy to play with him today,” he said.

“I have changed my swing a little bit, I was trying to find a way to get better. So now I think I have, and I can rely on it.”

It’s an important result for Sadom. When he won the Singapore Open it was his second Asian Tour victory after his success in the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open in 2019 and more titles were expected to follow for one of the region’s finest young players. However, he had to wait until today before his third victory after coming close on many occasions. Since that win in Singapore he’d finished runner-up on three occasions, including in this year’s season-opening Smart Infinity Singapore Open and recorded five other top fives.

He becomes the third Thai to win this event. Thongchai Jaidee was the first in 2000 while Jazz Janewattananond triumphed in 2019.

His qualification for The Open also has special significance as he played in the tournament once before, back in 2022. On that occasion, when it was played at St. Andrews, he tied for 11th – the best performance by a player from his country in the game’s oldest Major. It’s the only time he has played in a Major.

Poom will be disappointed to have just missed out, but he put in an incredible performance on a course that in theory should not suit him as he was one of the shortest hitters in the field.

However, with the fairways looking like narrow landing strips and the greens hard and fast he was able to capitalise on his strong trademark iron play and magical short game. He also scrambled brilliantly and putted like a surgeon. He may have missed a few of the tight fairways but he didn’t miss much else.

Sadly, after he finished his round, he was told his grandma had passed away – putting things very much into perspective.

He said: “It was a tough day, not too bad actually to finish in second place and keep my card. But I got some bad news from my house, so the result is not important now.”

The Asian Tour’s next stop is the International Series Morocco. The US$2million event will be played at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam from 3-6 July.

ENDS

Scores after round 4 of the Kolon Korea Open being played at La Vie Est Belle, a par-71, 7426-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

277 – Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 69-69-69-70.

279 – Poom Saksansin (THA) 69-68-69-73.

281 – Songgyu Yoo (KOR) 68-67-74-72.

282 – Minsu Kim (am, KOR) 68-72-74-68, Taichi Kho (HKG) 73-70-75-64, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 73-67-72-70, Dongmin Kim (KOR) 70-72-70-70, Yunseok Kang (KOR) 70-72-68-72, Giwhan Kim (KOR) 69-70-72-71, Galam Jeon (KOR) 73-73-66-70.

284 – Junsung Kim (KOR) 74-70-72-68, Yujun Jung (KOR) 65-76-74-69, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 70-71-73-70.

285 – Teayang Jung (KOR) 75-69-71-70.

286 – Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 73-70-73-70, Changwoo Lee (KOR) 72-72-73-69, Heemin Chang (KOR) 72-68-73-73, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 70-74-69-73, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 74-69-69-74, Hakhyung Kim (KOR) 71-70-71-74.

287 – Jinho Choi (KOR) 69-75-71-72, Doyeon Hwang (KOR) 69-72-76-70, Jed Morgan (AUS) 67-72-74-74, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 67-73-72-75.

288 – Minchel Choi (KOR) 74-69-74-71, Seungbin Choi (KOR) 70-73-70-75.

289 – David Boriboonsub (THA) 68-73-75-73, Wooyoung Cho (KOR) 71-71-73-74, Seunggu Kang (am, KOR) 72-72-71-74, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 68-73-77-71, Micah Shin (USA) 73-70-71-75.

290 – Doyeob Mun (KOR) 76-66-75-73, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 73-69-73-75, Sanghyun Kim (KOR) 72-72-74-72, Sangyeop Lee (KOR) 75-69-75-71.

291 – Jaehan Chun (KOR) 73-72-71-75.

292 – Bio Kim (KOR) 71-72-75-74, Jimin An (KOR) 71-71-76-74, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 73-70-71-78, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 74-71-74-73, Seungsu Han (USA) 73-72-75-72.

294 – Ilhwan Park (KOR) 70-74-73-77, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 75-69-73-77, Sihwan Kim (USA) 70-72-73-79, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 71-74-74-75, Jeongwoo Ham (KOR) 74-72-78-70.

295 – Rakhyun Cho (USA) 70-76-71-78, Kyungnam Kang (KOR) 72-74-73-76, Yustin Lee (KOR) 71-75-75-74, Chunghoon Ha (KOR) 74-71-76-74.

296 – Haecheon An (am, KOR) 73-71-75-77, Junghwan Lee (KOR) 73-73-74-76, Seunghyuk Kim (KOR) 71-75-75-75, Chaeuk Im (KOR) 73-71-78-74.

297 – Yonggu Shin (CAN) 74-72-73-78.

298 – Woohyun Kim (KOR) 70-74-78-76.

300 – Ryan Peake (AUS) 71-75-75-79.

301 – Hyungjoon Lee (KOR) 72-70-79-80, Junhung Jang (KOR) 68-78-79-76.

309 – M.J. Maguire (USA) 76-67-80-86.

