Congratulations to 16-year-old Korean drone pilot Changhyeon Kang: the new FAI World Drone Racing Champion!

The talented young drone ace fought off stiff competition to climb to the top of the podium in Xiangshan Ningbo, China, alongside Australia’s Thomas Bitmatta, 20, in second place and French pilot Killian Rousseau, 15, in third.

Kang also scooped the Junior title and led his national team to victory in the Team category, in which last year’s winners Australia finished in silver medal position just ahead of host nation China.

In the Women’s classification, the winner was once again Wanraya “Milk” Wannapong of Thailand – who is just 12 years old.

She successfully defended her title to finish ahead of Korean Siyun Park, 15, and Teng Ma, 34, of the USA.

And in the Junior category, 12-year-old JaeJong Kim of Korea and Australian Sam Heeps, 17, joined Kang on the podium to claim the second and third places.

Speaking at the event, Acting Secretary General of the FAI Markus Haggeney said: “Congratulations to all the medallists, particularly the Korean team on claiming gold medals in a total of three categories, and the impressive young Thai pilot Wanraya Wannapong, who is now an FAI World Champion for the second time at just 12 years of age.

“And thanks to everyone who has played a part in making this FAI World Drone Racing Championship Grand Final such an excellent competition.

“There has been a fantastic atmosphere throughout and Aero Sports Federation of China (ASFC), the organiser Starmach, the city of Ningbo have done a great job.”

Results

Overall 1. KANG Changhyeon (KOR) 2. BITMATTA Thomas (AUS) 3. ROUSSEAU Killian (FRA)

Women 1. WANNAPONG Wanraya (THA) 2. PARK Siyun (KOR) 3. MA Teng (USA)

Juniors 1. KANG Changhyeon (KOR) 2. KIM JaeJong (KOR) 3. HEEPS Sam (AUS)

National teams 1. Korea 2. Australia 3. China