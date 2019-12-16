Thailand swept past all before them to win the PTT Thailand Five 2019 that was held on the weekend in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Thais were just too formidable when they opened their campaign with a 11-0 thrashing of Oman and where they then followed it up with a 6-1 beating of Guatemala.

In the decisive game against ASEAN neighbours Vietnam, the home team was just in their element as they once against emerged triumphant with a 3-1 win to maintain a perfect record of nine points from three matches played.

Thailand took a 1-0 at the half through Jetsada Chudech in the 12th minute before adding further goals off Suphawut Thueanklang in the 23rd minute and then Kritsada Wongkaeo in the 29th minute.

Vietnam’s only goal of the game came in the 37th minute through Dang Anh Thi.

In the meantime, Vietnam came in second in the competition after picking up four points from the three round robin games.

Vietnam drew 3-3 with Guatemala in their first match before picking up the first full points with a 3-1 victory over Oman. In their final game, they went down 3-1 to the Thais.

PTT THAILAND FIVE 2019 FINAL STANDINGS

No Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 THAILAND 3 3 0 0 20 2 +18 9 2 VIETNAM 3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4 3 GUATEMALA 3 1 1 1 10 13 -3 4 4 OMAN 3 0 0 3 5 20 -15 0