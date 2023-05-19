Korea’s Tom Kim found himself covered in mud in a messy conclusion to his first round at the PGA Championship as American Eric Cole seized the early lead on Thursday.

The 20-year-old PGA TOUR star went viral following a whacky encounter on the par-4 6th hole, his 14th of the day at Oak Hill East Course, which saw him get entangled in a hazard while searching for an errant drive.

Kim emerged from the scene covered with mud and ingeniously found a nearby creek to rinse himself before rolling up his pants and putting on a fresh shirt to complete a battling 3-over 73 which left him on the cut line.

“So I was told my ball crossed the water and it has mud over there. As soon as I went it, it was kind of sketch. It got dark. Once my foot got in, I was like there was no looking back. I went full in and it just got my shirt and everything,” said Kim.

“At one point I just sunk in. I was steady for a minute, I couldn’t get myself out. I call Joe (Skovron, his caddie) and he’s saying, if I go in, I sink and both of us can’t get out. I had to crawl, use every part of my body to get out. I definitely went full in, but it didn’t really help. I didn’t find my ball.”

Kim couldn’t help but laugh at himself after watching the video of the incident on his phone which went viral. He knows that every shot counts on the PGA TOUR and after taking a penalty, he managed to save bogey.

“It’s a major championship, I’m fighting for every single stroke I have,” said Kim. “It got up to my waist but lucky it didn’t get my yardage book. It couldn’t get any worse. I was wet enough and I thought I might as well go in the water (by the creek) and wash myself off. I mean, it could have been a lot better (his score), that’s for sure. I hung in there, especially after what happened at that hole. I hope everyone at home understands it’s a major championship and I’m trying to play the best that I can and every shot matters.”

On a tough scoring day, Japanese duo Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, and Kazuki Higa emerged as Asia’s best performers on the opening day with matching 72s for a share of 42nd position. K.H. finished with a 73 alongside Tom Kim while Si Woo Kim was 3-over with one hole to complete on Friday morning after the first round was suspended due to darkness.

Cole, a PGA TOUR rookie making only his second major start, stood at 5-under through 14 holes whiles while Bryson DeChambeau carded a 66 for the clubhouse lead. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Dustin Johnson were one back with 67s while defending champion Justin Thomas opened with a 72. World No. 1 Jon Rahm, who won the Masters last month, began with a 76 while reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy started with a 71.

PARTIAL First-Round Notes – Thursday, May 18, 2023

Weather: Sunny with a high of 65. Wind ESE 4-8 mph. The start of play was delayed due to frost for one hour and 50 minutes, beginning at 8:50 a.m. Due to darkness, the first round was suspended at 8:30 p.m. ET with 33 players yet to complete their round. The first round will resume at 7 a.m. Friday. The second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m.

First-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 1 Eric Cole -5 thru 14 T2 Bryson DeChambeau 66 (-4) T3 Scottie Scheffler 67 (-3) T3 Corey Conners 67 (-3) T3 Dustin Johnson 67 (-3)

Like this: Like Loading...