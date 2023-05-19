Malaysia will take on South Korea in the semifinals of the Sudirman Cup 2023 tomorrow.

This follows the superb showing the Malaysian camp showed in the quarterfinals that were played earlier today at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre 1 in China when they coast past Denmark 3-1.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei delivered the first point for Malaysia in the Mixed Doubles when they defeated Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Bøje in a three-set battle 15-21 21-14 21-7.

The much-anticipated Men’s Singles showdown between Lee Zii Jia and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen fizzled out just five minutes into the game when the latter had to retire due to an injury.

The score at the time was 4-4.

With two points in the bag for Malaysia, the Danes then fought back for the first point through Mia Blichfeldt in the Women’s Singles when she battled past Goh Jin Wei 21-14 15-21 21-19.

However, Malaysian top men’s pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik made sure of Malaysia’s passage to the next round with a resolute 21-17 21-16 victory over Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen.

The semifinals appearance in the Sudirman Cup this year will be Malaysia’s third after 2009 and 2021.

The other semifinal tie will see Japan taking on host China.

