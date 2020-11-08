The first meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) concluded, with updates detailing the strong foundations laid by the local organising committee, its achievements to date and plans for the coming months as it looks to deliver innovative Olympic and Paralympic games.

The Commission, chaired by IOC Executive Board member Nicole Hoevertsz from Aruba, focused on a number of areas during two days of virtual meetings. Topics included LA28’s vision and mission, sport and venue plans, as well as the success of its brand and commercial programmes.

IOC President Thomas Bach joined the opening of the meeting to share his appreciation for all the work being done by the team in Los Angeles despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19.

He said: “2020 has provided unprecedented challenges to the world and the Olympic Movement, but we have demonstrated that flexibility and innovation will be embraced to adapt to the new landscape and deliver Olympic Games fit for a post-corona world. We have shown in recent months that we are indeed stronger together. This was uniquely illustrated in the launch of the LA28 brand last month – the Organising Committee’s innovative and creative approach receiving plaudits from across the world.”

He continued: “From its inception, the LA28 project has embedded the very essence of Olympic Agenda 2020 in all its strategic plans. These recommendations have opened the door to leverage the unique level of existing event experience present in Los Angeles and the ability to embrace an event-centred approach to planning and delivery. These Games will therefore leave a positive legacy for the citizens of Los Angeles and the United States at large.”

Speaking about the work of the Organising Committee, the Coordination Commission Chair Nicole Hoevertsz said: “We’re really pleased with the progress made by the team in Los Angeles, highlighted by the launch of their unique brand and agreements with a number of high-profile commercial partners.

“The extensive dialogue we’ve had over the past two days has been very encouraging, reinforcing LA28’s determination to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will leave a legacy for generations of Americans to enjoy. They’ve made a great start and, over the coming years, we look forward to working closely with them, drawing upon the abundance of event expertise within the city and utilising the experience of those within this Commission to deliver truly memorable Games in 2028.”

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman said: “Los Angeles is a city that’s always changing and evolving. It’s a place where creativity and innovation thrive. As a world-class sports and entertainment city with a creative edge, Los Angeles is built to host the Games and deliver fans and athletes an unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic experience.”

With Los Angeles preparing to host its third Olympic Games and first Paralympic Games, one of LA28’s first major landmarks was highlighted to the Commission. The launch of the LA28 brand on 1 September revealed an animated emblem, built for the digital age and designed to evolve over time. Anchored with a bold and static L, 2 and 8, the LA28 emblem allows for an exceptional spectrum of stories through an interchanging dynamic ‘A’, illustrated through variations created by athletes, artists and advocates connected to Los Angeles.

Updates were also provided on the Organising Committee’s early commercial success. This was highlighted by the confirmation of LA28’s first “Founding Partner”, several licensing agreements and several more announcements in the pipeline.

Another area on which the Organising Committee reiterated its commitment to deliver is its youth sports promise. As part of awarding the 2028 Games to Los Angeles, LA28 and the IOC agreed that up to USD 160 million would be invested in local youth sports leading up to the Games. While delayed due to COVID-19, discussions centred on the next steps for this project.

LA28’s venue masterplan was another important topic covered. Embracing the Olympic Movement’s commitment to sustainability and legacy, and to contributing towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the 2028 Games will not require the construction of any new venues. The Commission heard that this will allow LA28 to focus more on delivering an unforgettable experience for everyone involved in the Games, as well as developing innovative engagement activities designed to bring new fans into the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

Like this: Like Loading...