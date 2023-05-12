May 21 Ingolstadt: International Museum Day at the Audi museum mobile with Le Mans prototypes and talk with “Dindo” Capello

June in Le Mans: Audi Tradition brings winning cars to special exhibition of the “Musée des 24 Heures du Mans” and to the Legends’ Parade

July in Goodwood: Driving legends and winning cars at the “Festival of Speed”

A series of victories: No brand has won at Le Mans as often as Audi in such a short period of time. The four rings were at the top of the podium a total of 13 times between 1999 and 2016. In 2023, the “24 Hours of Le Mans” will celebrate its 100th anniversary and Audi Tradition will join in the festivities: in Ingolstadt, Le Mans and Goodwood.

“Audi in Le Mans” was recently launched for all motorsport fans; the latest book of the Edition Audi Tradition presents the success story of the four rings at the endurance classic on the Sarthe in great detail for the first time.

The Audi museum mobile is presenting a whole range of Le Mans racing cars for International Museum Day on Sunday, May 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Among them are several winning cars such as the Audi R10 TDI from 2006, the first diesel-powered racing car to claim a victory at Le Mans.

At 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the Customer Center of the Audi Forum Ingolstadt, talk sessions will be held with exciting guests from the world of motorsport, including Rinaldo “Dindo” Capello. Following the talks, the three-time Le Mans winner will be available to sign autographs.

In addition, there will be a highlight tour in the museum on the motorsport history of the four rings. And there’s also something for the younger guests: In addition to a handicrafts corner, they can look forward to a special driving course with a pit stop where they can demonstrate their tire-changing skills.

Kristensen, Capello and Tréluyer in Le Mans and Goodwood

In this anniversary year, there will also be plenty on offer at the legendary venue of the event, on the Sarthe in France: The organizer of the endurance classic is holding a special exhibition at the “Musée des 24 Heures du Mans” with around 80 winning cars from all decades.

The brand with the four rings alone is contributing a dozen Le Mans winning cars. Around the 2023 anniversary race, Audi Tradition will send three winning cars onto the track during the Legends’ Parade on Friday, June 9, and before the start of the race on Saturday, June 10: the Audi R8 from 2000, the R10 TDI from 2007 and the R18 e-tron quattro from 2012 – driven by Dindo Capello, Tom Kristensen and Benoît Tréluyer.

An appearance in the “Village des Constructeurs” will round off the Ingolstadt-based company’s commitment at Le Mans 2023: In addition to current product highlights, the brand will showcase the Audi R18 e-tron quattro from 2016 and the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron, developed for Ken Block. Autograph sessions with Audi driving legends are also planned at Le Mans.

The “Le Mans” theme will also be demonstrated by Audi Tradition at the 2023 “Goodwood Festival of Speed” in England: From July 13 to 16, Capello, Kristensen and Tréluyer will also be on the grid there with the winning cars from 2000, 2007 and 2012.

And Vesa and Juha Mikkola, the sons of rally legend Hannu Mikkola, will also be making an appearance at Goodwood – with the Audi Rallye quattro (Group 4) from 1980 and the Audi 200 quattro “Safari” from 1987 – both cars from the historic AUDI AG collection with which their father competed in legendary races.

A team from Audi Sport will also be bringing two exceptional racing cars of more recent times to the start at Goodwood: the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron and the Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar Rally prototype.

Like this: Like Loading...