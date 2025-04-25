Top seeds Eng Ler Qi and Ooi Shan Zi from the stable of the BA of Malaysia (BAM) kept their composure well to ensure their passage into the Round of 16 of the Women’s Singles PETRONAS National under-18 Championships 2025 at the Perak Badminton Academy Hall.

The 17-year-old Ler Qi, part of the World Junior Championship squad last year in China, added her victory in the Round of 64 yesterday (over Julia Yek from Sarawak) with another commanding display to outplay N. Mishaliny from Pahang.

In the Round of 32 clash today against Kuantan lass Mishaliny, Ler Qi just took 20 minutes to wrap up her game 15-8, 15-6.

On the other half of the draw, second-seeded Shan Zi also maintained her focus to score two wins from two matches played to book her place in the Round of 16.

Shan Zi, who were part of the Under-18 Inter-State Mixed Team Championships winning squad last year with Penang, followed her win over Penang’ Lee Rui Ci in the Round of 64 yesterday, with a 15-4, 15-7 shut down of Low Hui Yen from Perak in her Round of 32 clash.

In the meantime, seeded 3rd/4th Lim Zhi Shin and Low Zi Yu – also from BAM – kept up the pressure to maintain their eyes on the prize.

Zhi Shin outmaneuvered R. Loshini from Putrajaya yesterday with another strong performance today in the Round of 32 to overcome Eva Tan from Selangor 15-3, 15-6 in just 14 minutes.

Zi Yu, who was the youngest ever player in the final of a World Junior Championships last year, continued her progress to the next level with two strong outings.

After edging out Qasdina Saffiya Mohd Ishak from Putrajaya yesterday Zi Yu, who will turn 15-years-old this August, wound up Kuala Lumpur’s Weng Yan Lee 15-8, 15-9 in just over twenty minutes.

